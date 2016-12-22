Are you starting or advancing your career in IT?

December 22, 2016

When Neil asked me a piece of advice on the subject I was just having conversations with customers on how will our world change in the near future.

A lot of these conversations are based on the introduction of conteinerized applications and this is what I am going to write as soon as I have enough time, hopefully soon enough.

Anyway Neil did a tremendous job in collecting opinions from experienced field engineers and IT experts so if you want to read what I answered him and what many others had to say go check his blog: http://www.flackbox.com/best-it-career-advice/

I think we should thank Neil for this huge source of information that is useful for everybody, not only newcomers in the IT field.