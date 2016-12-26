Building vSphere Integrated Containers from source

December 26, 2016

In the last blog post we I introduced vSphere Integrated Containers or VIC but to be quick and simple I used binaries from Bintray instead of building it from source.

If you want to build from source it’s pretty simple, just go to the GitHub page and clone the repo, the “README.md” file will give you all the info you need.

I’ll be using the same PhotonOS VM I used in my previous post:

tdnf install git -y git clone https://github.com/vmware/vic cd vic cat README.md

The best way to do this is to take advantage of the containerized approach that will spin off a container with all the prerequisites packages to build the VIC executables so that you don’t have to install them, plus this won’t modify your system at all so a pretty clean way to take.

systemctl enable docker systemctl start docker docker run -v $(pwd):/go/src/github.com/vmware/vic -w /go/src/github.com/vmware/vic golang:1.7 make all

A pretty long out will follow and I have no intention to paste the whole thing here, just follow the instructions if you care to see it🙂

Just keep in mind that if you don’t give your VM enough RAM the build process will fail because gcc is not capable of allocating enough memory; my VM had 2 GB of RAM and that was good enough.

The build process takes only a few minutes to complete.

After that you can find the executables in the “bin” folder and from there you can use the commands of my previous post.

cd bin ./vic-machine-linux create --target administrator@vsphere.local:password@vcenterFQDN/Datacenter --tls-cname vch --image-store astore --public-network LAN --bridge-network Docker-Bridge --no-tlsverify --force ./vic-machine-linux delete --target administrator@vsphere.local:password@vcenterFQDN/Datacenter --force